Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels

Ask St. Michael, St. Gabriel and St. Raphael to surround your family with their heavenly protection.
Here is a prayer to the Archangels from My Prayer Book, asking them to protect your family from all harm, whether physical or spiritual.
O Jesus, our most holy Redeemer, we ask you to bless our home, our family, our household. Preserve us from all evil.
St. Michael, defend us against all the wicked wiles of hell.
St, Gabriel, obtain for us wisdom that we may understand the holy will of God.
St. Raphael, preserve us from ill health and all danger to life.
Holy guardian angels, keep us day and night in the way to salvation. Amen.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!