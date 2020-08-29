Aleteia
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels

Philip Kosloski | Aug 29, 2020

Ask St. Michael, St. Gabriel and St. Raphael to surround your family with their heavenly protection.

God created angels to be our protectors and guides in this life. While we may not see them with our physical eyes, they surround us and protect us from many hidden dangers.

Here is a prayer to the Archangels from My Prayer Book, asking them to protect your family from all harm, whether physical or spiritual.

O Jesus, our most holy Redeemer, we ask you to bless our home, our family, our household. Preserve us from all evil.

St. Michael, defend us against all the wicked wiles of hell.

St, Gabriel, obtain for us wisdom that we may understand the holy will of God.

St. Raphael, preserve us from ill health and all danger to life.

Holy guardian angels, keep us day and night in the way to salvation. Amen.

Tags:
AngelsPrayers for a Particular Need
