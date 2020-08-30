Aleteia
Lifestyle

10 Little-known titles for Mary

Our Lady of Tenderness
Public Domain
Fr. Michael Rennier | Aug 30, 2020

Take a look at the many different ways Our Lady is referred to at home and abroad.

Click here to launch the slideshow

I’ve been Catholic for about 10 years now, and I am still learning more about my faith every day. The Catholic Church is ancient, diverse, and full of little-known devotions and local customs.

For instance, you and I may be quite familiar with the Blessed Virgin Mary as Mother of God or Perpetual Help, but around the world and throughout history she has appeared under many names and revealed different aspects of her personality. Here are a few titles for Our Lady that perhaps you’ve never heard before or may not have heard the full background story about.

Launch the slideshow

 

