Hey, single guys — here’s how to date during a pandemic

As though it weren’t hard enough to meet a great woman before the pandemic, now parties are canceled, bars are closed, and offices are largely virtual. Many singles are turning to online dating, which is an excellent option with a proven success rate: Around 40% of American couples meet online.

But meeting someone online doesn’t mean dating sites are your only option. You can get to know someone through chatting in groups or a mutual friend’s page on Facebook, Instagram, or a blog. Online events can be good mixers, too: Virtual speaker events or open mic nights, an online happy hour after work, or “house parties” are all ways to meet a woman outside of your usual social circle.

You might also ask a trusted friend or family member if they know anyone they could introduce you to. The odds are good, given that 30% of couples meet through mutual friends!

Once you’ve made a connection, try these strategies to get to know her better and, if it’s a great match, win her heart.

1 Pick up the phone and call her.

Once you’ve made a connection, either online or through friends, skip the endless texts and go for a classic phone call. Not a video call, which feels so much more awkward than the analog variety. You’ll be amazed at how the conversation flourishes, and taking the initiative to call her shows that you’re a man of intention and purpose, which makes a memorable impression.

2 Write letters to each other.

If you feel like you’ve made a strong connection over the phone, and you’d like to get to know each other better, send her a snail-mail letter. One good thing about dating during this time is that it feels natural to return to more old-fashioned means of communication. Receiving handwritten correspondence feels special and meaningful. And not to jump the gun, but if the two of you do end up getting married, you can guarantee she will be saving your treasured letters to show your grandchildren someday.

3 Explore the outdoors together.

You might not be able to hit your favorite museums and restaurants, but when you’re ready to meet up in person, the great outdoors offers endless opportunities to adventure together and enjoy each other’s company. You might plan a picnic, complete with wine and beer paired with cheeses, or go for a neighborhood walk or forest hike. Does it get more romantic than driving away from the city and finding a quiet field to look at the stars? Here are a few more ways to have fun and get to know each other better while spending time outside:

Head to a drive-in movie

Go to the beach for the day.

Pick berries or apples at a U-Pick farms.

Get out on the water kayaking or canoeing.

If you’re too far away from each other to meet up in person, you could plan at-home date nights to spend time with each other over video call. Try some of these ideas:

Mail her a package of watercolor paints, brushes, and watercolor paper for a wine and paint night.

Play board games or cards from afar (check out this list of options to get you started!).

Take turns playing your favorite songs for each other.

Watch the same movie and call each other afterward to talk about it.

Read a book together and discuss it, and even better if it’s one of your or her favorites!

There’s no denying that the pandemic has made it harder to meet people than usual. But it’s still possible to meet someone perfect for you, and hopefully these ideas will get you started in the right direction!