Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Cerith Gardiner
12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be grateful
Zelda Caldwell
Archaeologists discover 1,300-year-old church near Jesus’ Mount of Transfiguration
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to dance (very impressively)
Spirituality

Questions to ask yourself when reading a spiritual book

BIBLE
Ben White | Unsplash
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Aug 30, 2020

If you want to grow deeper in your understanding of a spiritual book, ask yourself these questions.

It’s always beneficial to read spiritual books, but sometimes we are tempted to read too quickly. We may be able to finish a book in a speedy manner, but do we truly understand what we read? Did it reach our heart?

Fr. Francis Xavier Lasance, in his My Prayer Book, explains that spiritual reading should be accompanied by reflection questions that allow the book to impact our lives.

We can easily turn our spiritual reading into a meditation, as, for instance, when we read only a few lines at a time from [a spiritual book]; then meditate, reflect, consider our own conduct in connection with the subject treated, make devout acts and pious resolutions, and finally pray to God for His grace.

Lasance then gives concrete questions we should consider when reading a spiritual book.

Further to help the mind you can ask yourself some such questions as the following:

  • What does this mean?
  • What lesson does it teach me?
  • What has been my conduct regarding this matter?
  • What have I done, what shall I do, and how shall I do it?
  • What particular virtue must I practice? 

The key in all spiritual reading is to take what we learn from our head to our heart. By doing so, our lives will be changed and we can move forward in our relationship with God.

Read more:
A simple way to achieve stillness in Christian meditation
Read more:
A beginner’s guide to Christian meditation
Tags:
PrayerSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
    Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain …
  3. John Burger
    Deirdre Byrne, religious sister and former Army surgeon, to …
  4. Matthew Green
    40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    How St. Monica dedicated her son to God before giving birth
  6. Patty Knap
    Polish nuns discover baby placed in “Window of Life” …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    How to enjoy life when everything is uncertain
  8. Nicholas Senz
    Why the elderly St. Augustine gives us a helpful lesson in the …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.