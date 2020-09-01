Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Cerith Gardiner
12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be grateful
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Cerith Gardiner
Watch these Italian friars and sisters take to the streets to dance (very impressively)
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Lifestyle

12 Ways to make distance learning effective for your child (and yourself)

EDUKACJA DOMOWA, JAK ZNALEŹĆ CZAS WOLNY
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Sep 01, 2020

If your kids are not going into a physical classroom this fall, these tips will help!

Click here to launch the slideshow

Last spring, most parents took on the role of supervising their children as they navigated their way through online learning. For some, their children adapted quite easily; for others it was extremely difficult, leaving children and parents anxious, stressed, and lacking in confidence.

With lots of schools remaining shut for the foreseeable future, many parents are understandably feeling anxious about continuing to act as a mediator between teachers and their children. However, with a few months of hindsight and more advice online, we’ve got some top tips that can hopefully make the experience a little easier.

Launch the slideshow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read more:
12 of the funniest homeschooling memes

 

 

Tags:
EducationParenting
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
    Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Quotes to reflect on from the late Chadwick Boseman
  5. Fr. Michael Rennier
    10 Little-known titles for Mary
  6. Nicholas Senz
    Why the elderly St. Augustine gives us a helpful lesson in the …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    How St. Monica dedicated her son to God before giving birth
  8. David Ives
    ‘Fatima’: An inspired retelling of 1917 miracle that …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.