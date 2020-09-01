5th-century chalice boasts oldest Christian graffiti in Britain

The artifact has also helped date the ancient Roman fort of Vindolanda.
Dalya Alberge of the Guardian reports that the excavation was part of a larger effort at Vindolanda, an ancient Roman fort just south of Hadrian’s Wall. The chalice, made of lead, was discovered in 14 pieces underneath the altar, which, the report notes, saved it from complete destruction when the roof collapsed.
Alberge spoke with Dr David Petts, an expert in the Post-Roman period from Durham University, who highlighted the significance of the find. He said:
“When we think of graffiti, we tend to think it’s unauthorized vandalism. But we know from many medieval churches that people would put marks and symbols on buildings. What is unique about this is finding them on a vessel.”
The report goes on to note that alongside the images were letters in Latin, Greek, and possibly the old Irish language of Ogom; however, they have yet to translate any full words.
Alberge also spoke with Dr. Andrew Birley, director of Vindolanda excavations, who added that the dating of the chalice fragments has helped to fasten a date to the Vindolanda fort, which has been hard to place, as there have been few relics discovered within.
The chalice is soon to be displayed in the Vindolanda museum.
Learn more from the comprehensive report by The Guardian’s Dalya Alberge.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!