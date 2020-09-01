Begin each day with an act of hope in God

No matter how dark the world gets, it is important to place our hope in God.
This can easily lead to feelings of discouragement and hopelessness. However, Christians should never lose hope, for we realize that God is in control and can bring good out of any darkness. The crucifix is the most clear sign of this reality.
Here is an Act of Hope that can be prayed each morning, starting your day in hope rather than in fear.
I hope in you, Lord, because you are omnipotent, most merciful, and faithful to your promises; I hope to obtain the pardon of my sins, the grace to live a holy life, to die a happy death, and to obtain life everlasting, through the merits of Jesus Christ, my Lord and Redeemer.
You, Lord, are in control, let me always place my hope in you.
