Begin each day with an act of hope in God

When waking-up in the morning, you might face a grim reality. You turn on the news or check your social media feed, and darkness can appear to cover the whole earth.

This can easily lead to feelings of discouragement and hopelessness. However, Christians should never lose hope, for we realize that God is in control and can bring good out of any darkness. The crucifix is the most clear sign of this reality.

Here is an Act of Hope that can be prayed each morning, starting your day in hope rather than in fear.