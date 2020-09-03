10 Tips for a daughter stepping out into the adult world

Click here to launch the slideshow

My baby girl is leaving home. While part of me is relieved to have less housework (she does her best but she’s incredibly messy), my stomach is flipping over and I want to lock her in her bedroom … forever.

However, as I prepare to let her go as graciously as I can, I want both to keep her safe and to be excited about the wonderful adult journey she’s about to embark on. I’ve given her some advice based on a lot of experience and research, and it may be useful to another young adult about to spread her wings. So just click on the slideshow below for a little inspiration.