10 Tips for a daughter stepping out into the adult world

As your 18-year-old-plus daughter spreads her wings, arm her with these helpful pointers.
Click here to launch the slideshow
My baby girl is leaving home. While part of me is relieved to have less housework (she does her best but she’s incredibly messy), my stomach is flipping over and I want to lock her in her bedroom … forever.
However, as I prepare to let her go as graciously as I can, I want both to keep her safe and to be excited about the wonderful adult journey she’s about to embark on. I’ve given her some advice based on a lot of experience and research, and it may be useful to another young adult about to spread her wings. So just click on the slideshow below for a little inspiration.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now!