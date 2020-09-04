Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Cerith Gardiner
12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be grateful
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Matthew Green
40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from river after 10 years
Church

Benedict XVI passes Leo XIII in age

POPE EMERITUS BENEDICT XVI
VINCENZO PINTO / AFP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Sep 04, 2020

Though not the reigning Successor of Peter, the Emeritus Pope now has a claim to title of oldest pope in history.

As of today, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is now the longest living pope in history, although of course he would not have the title of being the oldest reigning pope.

With his 93 years, four months and 19 days, he has passed Pope Leo XIII, who was the Bishop of Rome from 1878 to 1903, and died at the age of 93 years, four months, and 18 days.

Leo was born Vincenzo Gioacchino Pecci on March 2, 1810. He died July 20, 1903.

He was just short of turning 68 when he was elected pope. With his long life and youthful election, Leo XII became one of the longest reigning popes in history. Only Blessed Pius IX, John Paul II, and St. Peter reigned longer than him.

Benedict XVI was born April 16, 1927.

He was only three days past his 78th birthday when he was elected pope.

He resigned from the Chair of Peter on February 28, 2013, at the age of 85.

Read more:
Of the 266 men who have sat upon the Throne of Peter, how many have been canonized?

 

 

Tags:
Pope Benedict XVI
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    How many archangels are in the Bible?
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Great advice from 107-year-old who survived the Spanish flu and …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
  5. Annabelle Moseley
    10 Ways to honor Our Lady of Sorrows this September
  6. John Pontifex-ACN and Maria Lozano - ACN
    In Pakistan, 14-year-old Catholic girl flees Muslim …
  7. Cerith Gardiner
    8 Quotes to reflect on from the late Chadwick Boseman
  8. Tom Hoopes
    St. Benedict showed what to do in a pandemic
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.