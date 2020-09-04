Benedict XVI passes Leo XIII in age

Though not the reigning Successor of Peter, the Emeritus Pope now has a claim to title of oldest pope in history.
With his 93 years, four months and 19 days, he has passed Pope Leo XIII, who was the Bishop of Rome from 1878 to 1903, and died at the age of 93 years, four months, and 18 days.
Leo was born Vincenzo Gioacchino Pecci on March 2, 1810. He died July 20, 1903.
He was just short of turning 68 when he was elected pope. With his long life and youthful election, Leo XII became one of the longest reigning popes in history. Only Blessed Pius IX, John Paul II, and St. Peter reigned longer than him.
Benedict XVI was born April 16, 1927.
He was only three days past his 78th birthday when he was elected pope.
He resigned from the Chair of Peter on February 28, 2013, at the age of 85.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!