Benedict XVI passes Leo XIII in age

As of today, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is now the, although of course he would not have the title of being the oldest reigning pope.

With his 93 years, four months and 19 days, he has passed Pope Leo XIII, who was the Bishop of Rome from 1878 to 1903, and died at the age of 93 years, four months, and 18 days.

Leo was born Vincenzo Gioacchino Pecci on March 2, 1810. He died July 20, 1903.

He was just short of turning 68 when he was elected pope. With his long life and youthful election, Leo XII became one of the longest reigning popes in history. Only Blessed Pius IX, John Paul II, and St. Peter reigned longer than him.

Benedict XVI was born April 16, 1927.

He was only three days past his 78th birthday when he was elected pope.

He resigned from the Chair of Peter on February 28, 2013, at the age of 85.