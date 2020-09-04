Couple celebrates 60 years of marriage with special photo shoot

Marvin and Lucille Stone are reminding us that a long and happy marriage is indeed very possible.

Lucille reminisced about the big day six decades ago. “My dad cried. He was the only one that cried,” she said. “My mother beamed and they both thought Marvin was just perfect, and that does help when your parents like the person that you’re marrying,.” she told KHGI-TV.

The couple has three children, and say that good communication and similar values have been key to their long and happy marriage.

“We both had farm backgrounds. We both were free enterprise people and we had similar goals in life, and we were both in teaching,” Marvin told the outlet. “We were just kind of together in our concepts of what to do and what direction to go and so forth.”

“We don’t always agree, but we have the main focus that we’ve always had, so it just kind of moves along,” Marvin Stone explained. “We have had similar values and so it has worked out pretty well and, I don’t know, we never spent any time considering separating.”

“From day one we have assumed marriage is forever,” his wife echoed.