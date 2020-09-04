Aleteia
This Bible verse can help you sanctify every moment of the day

Philip Kosloski | Sep 04, 2020

Remember this single Bible verse in everything you do.

There are many Bible verses to remember, but there is one that can help you sanctify every moment of your daily life.

Similar to other Bible verses, it is simple, yet profound.

Whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do everything for the glory of God.” (1 Corinthians 10:31)

It reminds us that everything, even eating and drinking, can be offered up to God for his glory!

Sometimes we can think that only prayer and being in Church is considered holy or worthy of God’s attention. All good things can be used as a prayer to God. Whether its putting on our clothes in the morning, or driving down the road to work, all things can be done for God’s glory.

If we remember this simple principle, it can radically change our lives and make our entire life an offering to our God of love and mercy.

