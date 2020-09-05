10 Creative ways to tell loved ones you’re pregnant

1 Write the news in a card or gift box

Planning how to tell friends and family is such a great part of early pregnancy. If you’re looking for a fun and creative way to share the big news, try one of these ideas! All of them can be used to tell your husband, parents, extended family, friends, or your other kids.

Especially if there’s a holiday or birthday coming up, wrap up a little gift box or hand your loved one a card with a sweet note announcing the news. Just imagine the reaction when your mom opens a card that reads, “Can’t wait to meet you, Grandma!” or your husband sees the words, “Daddy, I’m on my way!” You might want to take a video, because their reactions are guaranteed to be priceless.

2 Send some dad jokes

Here’s a lighthearted but sweet and memorable strategy: Text your husband or dad a few dad jokes throughout the day, and when he asks why you keep sending them, you can explain, “I thought you might want to start practicing your dad jokes for your new role as dad (or grandpa).”

3 Send an update from a pregnancy app

If you download a pregnancy app, most have the option to sign up another person for notifications, or send articles or information about your pregnancy. Sending a text or email with information about the baby would be a sweet surprise.

By David Prado Perucha | Shutterstock

4 Use a baby onesie

If you buy a little baby outfit, like a onesie, there are so many ways you can use it to announce the pregnancy! Toss it in with his laundry so he finds it while he’s folding, or hang it up on the clothesline, or just leave it somewhere easy to find and wait to see the reaction.

5 Hide a bun in the oven (literally)

This strategy is so simple but fun! Place a burger bun in the oven and ask your loved one, “Is there something in the oven?” They’ll go check and discover there’s a “bun in the oven” in more ways than one.

6 Put out baby shoes and wait for him to notice

Get a little pair of baby shoes and line them up next to your shoes on the mat, then wait for your family to notice, and explain you’ll be needing the shoes in 9 months!

7 Serve a baby-themed meal

This idea is a little sneaky, and perfect if your loved one likes to solve a puzzle. Serve a meal at which every food item has “baby” in the name: baby back ribs, baby shrimp, baby spinach, baby Portabello mushrooms, Babybel cheese, baby corn, baby carrots … He might notice this is an odd combination of ingredients, so ask him if he can guess the common theme among them all, then wait for the realization to hit!

Roman Samborskyi | Shutterstock

8 Announce the news while taking a photo or video together

If you’re gathered with family, suggest taking a photo together, and set up the self-timer on your phone. Once everyone is assembled, just before the timer goes off, loudly announce the news! You’ll have all the sweet reactions caught on camera. Another option is to offer to take a photo of your loved ones, and instead of saying, “Okay, everyone, say cheese!,” call out, “Everyone say, ‘[your name] is pregnant!'” The photo or video will be so much fun to look at over the years, and show to your baby someday.

9 Pop a cold one with an original label

If you’ve got a loved one who enjoys beer, wine, or any other drink that comes in a bottle or can, purchase or make your own label for their drink, such as these first-time dad beer labels. Then offer to bring them their favorite beverage, and wait eagerly for them to notice!

10 Wait for them to notice a Big Brother or Big Sister shirt

If you’ve got an older child, dress him or her in a “big brother” or “big sister” shirt at a family event or as they run around the house, then wait for the other adults to read the shirt. Your child will love participating in the surprise!