News

British nun becomes member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences

Sister Helen Alford
Photo Courtesy of Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas - Angelicum
I.Media for Aleteia | Sep 05, 2020

Appointed by Pope Francis, she is currently the fourth woman to join the ordinary members of this academy.

Sister Helen Alford, nun of the Dominican Sisters of Saint Catherine of Siena and vice-rector of the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas in Rome, has been appointed ordinary member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences by Pope Francis, announced the Holy See Press Office on September 4. She is currently the fourth woman to join the ordinary members of this academy.

Sister Helen Alford was born in London in 1964. After studying management engineering at the University of Cambridge, she was a consultant to the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, and later became Vice-Rector of the Pontifical University Saint Thomas Aquinas in Rome. Since 1994 she has been a member of the Dominican Congregation of Saint Catherine of Siena in Newcastle. An ethics specialist, she is the author of numerous articles and books in the areas of technology, Catholic social doctrine, corporate social responsibility and sustainable management techniques.

Learn more about the Pontifical University Saint Thomas Aquinas in Rome, known as the Angelicum, here:

Founded in 1603 in Rome by Federico Cesi and renamed by Pope Pius XI in 1936, the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences brings together eighty members from various countries who have contributed to research in their fields of scientific activity. After being elected by the current Academicians, the members are appointed by the Pope.

 

