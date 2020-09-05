Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Cerith Gardiner
12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be grateful
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Cerith Gardiner
Meet the dad who’s teaching basic skills on YouTube for kids without a father figure
Philip Kosloski
Why fold hands during prayer?
Matthew Green
40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from river after 10 years
News

Human rights group urges investigation into forced religious conversions in Pakistan

CHRISTIAN
Aamir QURESHI | AFP
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Sep 05, 2020

Activists cite a growing number of abductions and forced marriages of Christian and Hindu girls.

A human rights advocacy group in Pakistan has urged the government to investigate a growing number of cases of forced religious conversions in Punjab province, reported UCANews.

In a letter to the Parliamentary Committee for Protection for Forced Conversion, the Centre of Social Justice listed 74 cases of forced conversion of minority girls — 55 Christian, 18 Hindu and one Kalashiya — that have been reported since 2014.

The abduction and forced marriage and conversion of 14-year-old Maira Shabbaz made international headlines after she was kidnapped at gunpoint in April. Shabbaz has reportedly escaped her Muslim abductor and is now living in hiding with her family, according to the UCANews report.

Read more:
In Pakistan, 14-year-old Catholic girl flees Muslim kidnapper’s house

“The abuse of religion and law is a growing phenomenon in Punjab. The minorities feel insecure due to the incidents of forced conversions, particularly of young Christian and Hindu girls. This is a long-standing human rights concern,” said the Centre for Social Justice and the People’s Commission on Minorities Rights in a press release issued on September 1.

The state religion of Pakistan is Islam, and over 96% of the population is Muslim. While the country’s constitution allows its citizens the right to practice their religion, it also requires that all laws conform with the Quran. Religious minorities face discrimination and are subject the Pakistan’s blasphemy law, which critics have charged has been used to persecute religious minorities.

Tags:
Pakistan
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    How many archangels are in the Bible?
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Great advice from 107-year-old who survived the Spanish flu and …
  4. Annabelle Moseley
    10 Ways to honor Our Lady of Sorrows this September
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
  6. John Pontifex-ACN and Maria Lozano - ACN
    In Pakistan, 14-year-old Catholic girl flees Muslim …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    St. Gregory shows us that even saints can make mistakes
  8. Annabelle Moseley
    10 Ways Our Lady of Sorrows can help ease our troubles this …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.