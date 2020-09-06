Pray this night prayer to surround your home with angelic protection

Before we go to sleep, we often make sure our house or apartment is secure. This is important, but we should also invite God and his heavenly hosts of angels to protect home as well,

Here is a prayer from The Catholic prayer book and manual of meditations that can be included in your nightly routine, allowing you to rest in peace, knowing that your house is protected.

Protect us, Lord, under the shadow of your wings. Keep us this night without sin. Visit, we ask you, O Lord, this home, and repel from it all the snares of the enemy. Let your holy angels dwell herein to preserve us in peace; and may your blessing be upon us for ever, through Christ our Lord. Amen.

