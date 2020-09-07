A prayer to thank God when recovering from an illness

Many of us cry out to God during an illness and ask for a recovery. However, do we thank God when we do recover?

As with the 10 lepers who were cured by Jesus, only a few of us remember to give thanks to God for the restoration of our health.

While we may not always see his hand in our cure, we should realize that God is always there and is a principal agent in recovery.

Here is a prayer adapted from The Catholic prayer book and manual of meditations that praises God for a return to good health.

Almighty and everlasting God, I acknowledge your blessing in the recovery of my health, and return to you my most hearty thanks for it. I beg your grace for making a better use of my life than I have done; that I may correct all the errors of my past life, that I may improve in virtue, be an example to others, and dedicate that health to you which is now your special gift; that thus living united to you, I may be ever prepared for my last hour, through Jesus Christ, our Lord. Amen. Bless the Lord, O my soul: may he be praised and glorified for ever.

Bless the Lord, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits.

Blessed be the name of the Lord, from now and for ever.

