Meditate daily on God’s love for you

We often hear “God loves you,” but do we truly understand that statement?

If we truly lived as though we believed God loves us, we would act more like children of a loving father than slaves of a tyrannous king. Our actions would be based more on returning love to God than on trying to fulfill “all these rules.”

In the 19th-century book The Glories of the Catholic Church, the author considers this reality and briefly reflects on it.

God loves me. In verity and truth God loves me. What an honor and consolation to me! His love even for me is so great and perfect that it is equal to Himself … With what infinite and immense love does God love! Ah, the greatness of God’s love for me! God loves me. He never ceases to love me.

Sit with that for a few seconds. God loves me. Often we don’t think ourselves lovable, especially if we feel alone and dejected. Yet, even in our “unlovely” state, God love us. It does not depend on how good we are, or how holy. God’s love is constant, never ceasing.

No matter how badly we sin, God still loves us.

When we recognize such love, our natural response should be to love him in return.

I desire to return you love for love, as far as I am able: your love for me is unbounded, while mine is very limited and confined. You love me with your whole self, and I wish to love you with my whole heart and soul; this is all I can do; it is all you require; for he who gives all he has can do no more, and with it you are satisfied; therefore I make an oblation of my whole being to you, O my God, in return for your giving yourself entirely to me.

God’s love can change us, and if we reflect on this simple truth on a daily basis, we will notice a profound shift in our lives.

Recite this slowly and let it sink in: “God loves me.”