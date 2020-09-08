12 Quotes from the saints about Mary on the feast of her Nativity

Click here to launch the slideshow

Today, September 8, we celebrate the Nativity of Mary. From the moment her parents, Sts. Anne and Joachim, conceived their daughter, God had laid out a difficult but glorious path for their little girl.



As we celebrate the birth of Our Lady, take a look at what some well-known saints have said about the woman who was not afraid to say yes to being the mother of Jesus. We can join them in giving thanks to God for blessing us with so great a spiritual mother.