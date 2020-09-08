Aleteia
12 Quotes from the saints about Mary on the feast of her Nativity

Cerith Gardiner | Sep 08, 2020

As we celebrate the birth of the Blessed Virgin, be inspired by what holy men and women have said about her.

Today, September 8, we celebrate the Nativity of Mary. From the moment her parents, Sts. Anne and Joachim, conceived their daughter, God had laid out a difficult but glorious path for their little girl.

As we celebrate the birth of Our Lady, take a look at what some well-known saints have said about the woman who was not afraid to say yes to being the mother of Jesus. We can join them in giving thanks to God for blessing us with so great a spiritual mother.

