End your day with this prayer asking forgiveness from God

It is important to recognize your faults each day and ask God for grace to rise above them.
This is an unhealthy position to be in, as God asks us to follow after him, but if we stay in one place, we will never go anywhere.
Below is a short prayer from the Golden Manual that can be prayed at the end of the day that asks God for forgiveness, recognizing our faults and desiring to do better tomorrow.
O Father of mercies who desires not the death of sinners; look upon me, a miserable sinner, according to the multitude of your mercies. I acknowledge and confess, and am heartily sorry for all the sins of my past life, and of this day in particular. I cast myself at your feet, and ask you to cover all my sins with that infinite love with which you have loved us from all eternity. Mercifully forgive me whatsoever sins I have this day, or heretofore, committed against you, my neighbor, or myself.
O Almighty God! I firmly resolve, here in thy presence, and before the whole company of heaven, to live more exactly in conformity to your will. I resolve to keep a more strict watch over myself; to correct my faults and evil habits; to attend more diligently to my duties; and to avoid more carefully all sin, and all temptations and occasions of sin.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!