Daily meditation on God’s presence can change our actions

Often we will say that we want to improve our lives and be a better person. However, the next day we commit the same sins and continue the same bad habits.

One way to make a change in our lives is to meditate on God’s divine presence.

In The Catholic prayer book and manual of meditations, the author explains how meditating on God’s presence can have a real impact on our lives.

God at this moment beholds me as if I were alone in the world; or, rather, he is within me as an eye infinitely enlightened, which observes me constantly, and which nothing can escape. He sees me as clearly as he comprehends himself. Ought I not to be infinitely more ashamed that my sins should appear in his sight, than that they should be exposed to the eyes of the whole world? Would I commit in the presence of a servant, what I dare commit before the King of kings?

How often do we recognize God’s presence? Do we feel his eyes watching us? His eyes are not those of a tyrant, but the eyes of a loving father, who is hurt each time we sin against him.

It is out of love that we should amend our lives, seeking to please our Heavenly Father, who always beholds us.

Put yourself in the presence of God … The most powerful remedy against sin is to say frequently within yourself, “God beholds me.”

Let us try to remember God’s presence in our lives and do all our actions as if we were doing them in front of him. In truth we are, though we may not always be aware of it.