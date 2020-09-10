Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
Matthew Green
40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from river after 10 years
Zelda Caldwell
Archaeologists discover 1,300-year-old church near Jesus’ Mount of Transfiguration
Cerith Gardiner
12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be grateful
Spirituality

How happiness is connected to charity

VOLUNTEERS,FEED,HOMELESS
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 10, 2020

The Bible reminds us that if we want to be happy in this life, we need to be more charitable towards others.

We all desire happiness in this life, whether we realize it or not. Few desire to live each day in a state of despair, and most simply want to be happy. It is an honest desire, one that God does not negate.

In fact, God shows us the true path to happiness in this life.

Fr. Francis Xavier Lasance explains in My Prayer Book how happiness is intimately connected to charity.

Our happiness depends to a great extent on our observance of the law of fraternal charity: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself,” and of the Golden Rule announced by our blessed Savior: “As you would that men should do to you, do you also to them in like manner” (Luke 6:31). In doing good to others we become like to Christ, of whom we read in the Gospel that “He went about doing good to all.” “This commandment we have from God,” says the disciple, whom Jesus loved, “that he, who loves God, loves also his brother” (1 John 4:21). And St. Paul observes: “He, who loves his neighbor, has fulfilled the law” (Rom. xiil. 8).

It is interesting to think how the more we think and care for others, the more our own personal happiness grows.

We reap what we sow. Kindness begets kindness. Man can scarcely enjoy sweeter satisfaction than that which results from good deed generously performed or a kind word unselfishly spoken. “Happy is he, who has charity for every one,” says the Blessed Egidius of Assisi; “happy is he, who performs great services for his neighbor, yet does not trouble about receiving anything in return.”

The key is to be truly charitable in thought and deed, not simply performing kindness out of obligation, but because of our sincere desire for the good of another person. If we regret the charity we give to another, our happiness will likely decrease, as we will be disappointed when the other person does not return the charity.

However, when we are not worried about what others think and simply do a kind deed out of the love we have, our happiness increases in this life and in the next.

Our deeds of disinterested charity are recorded in the Book of Life. On the great day of recompense, our blessed Savior will say: “Come, blessed of My Father, possess the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world; for I was hungry and you gave Me to eat; I was thirsty and you gave Me to drink; I was a stranger and you took Me in; naked, and you covered Me; sick, and you visited Me; I was in prison, and you came to Me; As long as you did it to one of these little children you did it to Me” (Matt. XXV. 34-36).

If we want true and lasting happiness, we must make the effort to be charitable on a daily basis, seeing Jesus Christ in every person we meet.

Read more:
Why the key to happiness is spiritual peace
Read more:
True happiness does not come from a perfect life
Tags:
Spiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Anna Ashkova
    12 Tips from Mother Teresa to inspire your daily life
  3. Matthew Green
    Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    Place yourself under Mary’s protection with this prayer
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this night prayer to surround your home with angelic …
  6. Redakcja
    She found a baby buried alive. They reunited 20 years later
  7. Jaime Septién
    Priest with COVID-19 livestreams Mass on Facebook, assisted by an …
  8. Aleteia
    More than 500 Ethiopians Christians have reportedly been murdered …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.