5 Lessons we’ve learned from 9/11 that can help us now

Andrea Booher - Public Domain
Cerith Gardiner | Sep 11, 2020

As we mark the 19th anniversary of the terror attack, let us reflect on the lessons we carry.

It’s been almost two decades since the 9/11 attacks, and as we mark the anniversary of the day that shook America and the rest of the world, here are some lessons we’ve learned that show the resilience and courage we’re capable of under the most extraordinary and devastating circumstances.

1. We are strong and resilient.

The moment the planes struck the twin towers, as well as the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania, the disbelief and fear was felt by millions. As the reality sank in, this reaction turned to an understandable anger and then to feelings of strength and resilience. This strength allowed people to mourn their loved ones and face an uncertain future. It allowed society to come together and to rebuild itself to become a stronger and united community, a lesson we need today more than ever.

2. Bravery comes in all shapes and forms.

We hold in our hearts all those who tried to help co-workers escape the towers, the servicemen and women who tried to save lives, those who tried to fight off terrorists on the plane, passengers who picked up the phones to say goodbye to loved ones, and those who tried to pick up their lives after the tragedy; their bravery knows no bounds. All these heroes demonstrate a bravery and selflessness that we can salute and emulate.

SEPTEMBER 11
SPENCER PLATT | GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA | AFP

3. Faith can grow from horrific circumstances.

People often turn to their faith to get through life’s difficulties, and this was the case after 9/11. The first victim at the Twin Towers was a priest who lost his life comforting others and bringing Christ to them. The devastating events showed the importance of leaning on one’s faith at a time you might question it the most. With today’s challenges, we need to turn to God when we feel desperate.

4. In tragedy, love is needed more than ever.

From passengers who shared final messages of love with family members minutes before they died on 9/11, we learned what really matters. Life isn’t about the success or the stuff, but appreciating those in our lives who love and support us. Daily inspiring stories show the acts of kindness people do for each other that make life more wonderful.

Seth Wenig | POOL | AFP

5. We are, none of us, ever alone.

The grief experienced by people in the United States on 9/11 resounded globally. Countries came to offer their support and help Americans navigate such terrible times. We continue to see this solidarity with people uniting across borders through difficult times: from firefighters lending support to countries on the other side of the world, healthcare workers crossing borders to assist overwhelmed hospitals, and more. God is always with us, and we experience His love and care through the service of others. We can be that for each other.

