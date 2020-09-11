Aleteia
Archbishop Gänswein reportedly admitted to hospital with “serious kidney problems”

Georg Gänswein
Antoine Mekary I Aleteia
I.Media for Aleteia | Sep 11, 2020

Benedict XVI’s personal secretary is 64.

Archbishop Georg Gänswein, 64, was reportedly admitted to hospital with “serious kidney problems,” sources close to the private secretary of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI told CNA Deutsch on September 11.

In addition to his role as secretary to the pontiff emeritus, Archbishop Gänswein is also prefect of the pontifical household.

In June, he accompanied Benedict XVI to Regensburg to visit his sick brother, who died just some days later.

Bishop Gänswein then represented the German Pontiff Emeritus at his brother’s funeral on July 8.

