Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
Matthew Green
40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from river after 10 years
Cerith Gardiner
12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be grateful
Zelda Caldwell
Archaeologists discover 1,300-year-old church near Jesus’ Mount of Transfiguration
Church

Cardinal Tagle has Covid

Antoine Mekary
Share
Print
VaticanNews.va | Sep 11, 2020

Test given upon arrival in Manila comes back positive; cardinal has no symptoms.

The Vatican press office on Friday confirmed that Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle has tested positive with Covid-19 after a swab test.

“Cardinal Tagle tested positive of Covid-19 with a pharyngeal swab carried out yesterday on his arrival in Manila,” said a brief statement by Matteo Bruni, the  Director of the Holy See Press Office.

Thus the Philippine cardinal who is Prefect of the Vatican Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples as well as President of Caritas Internationalis, the federation of Catholic charities worldwide, becomes the first head of a Vatican dicastery with Covid-19.

Read more:
This Filipino cardinal could one day be pope; for now, he tells us how he nearly missed being a priest

Responding to journalists, Bruni said the cardinal “does not have any symptoms and will remain in mandatory self-quarantine in the Philippines, where he is located.”

“In the meantime,” Bruni added, “necessary checks are being carried out among those who have come into contact with His Eminence in recent days.”

He said Cardinal Tagle has undergone a swab test in Rome on September 7, which turned out negative.

Read more:
Cardinal Tagle to baptize 450 street children in Philippines
Read more:
In Italy 109 priests have died of coronavirus
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Place yourself under Mary’s protection with this prayer
  3. Matthew Green
    Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become …
  4. Redakcja
    She found a baby buried alive. They reunited 20 years later
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this night prayer to surround your home with angelic …
  6. Aleteia
    More than 500 Ethiopians Christians have reportedly been murdered …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    A prayer to thank God when recovering from an illness
  8. Anna Ashkova
    12 Tips from Mother Teresa to inspire your daily life
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.