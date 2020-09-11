Offer to God your daily work with this short prayer

Did you know that everything, even your daily tasks at work, can be offered to God? Sometimes we forget that God wants to be involved in our every endeavor, even if our job is making burgers at a fast-food restaurant. It may not seem glamorous or holy, but with God, all things can be sanctified and made into an offering.

Here is a short prayer that can be prayed immediately before any task you are about to begin. It reminds us to do everything for his glory, not our own.

All for you, O Lord, O my Jesus, all for you!