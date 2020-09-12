Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Philip Kosloski
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Matthew Green
40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from river after 10 years
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Cerith Gardiner
12 Popular Irish sayings to make you smile, reflect, and be grateful
Spirituality

What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?

MADONNA IN SORROW
Giovanni Battista Salvi da Sassoferrato | Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 12, 2020

The English word “Mary” is a translation of the Hebrew “Myriam,” which would have been her real name.

In the English-speaking world, it is easy to forget that all of the biblical characters had “different” names than what we say in our language. Both Jesus and Mary had names that were originally in Hebrew or Aramaic and had deep spiritual meaning.

Read more:
Was Jesus’ name really Jesus?

According to the Catholic Encyclopedia, “The Hebrew form of her name is miryam [or myriam].” This name was used in the Old Testament to denote the only sister of Moses.

However, over the years the name has been put through various translations as the Bible has spread throughout the world.

[The] Septuagint … renders miryam by Marian, a form analogous to the Syriac and Aramaic word Maryam. In the New Testament the name of the Virgin Mary is always Mariam, excepting in the Vatican Codex and the Codex Bezae followed by a few critics who read Maria in Luke 2:19. Possibly the Evangelists kept the archaic form of the name for the Blessed Virgin, so as to distinguish her from the other women who bore the same name. The Vulgate renders the name by Maria, both in the Old Testament and the New; Josephus (Ant. Jud., II, ix, 4) changes the name to Mariamme.

The name “Miriam” is closer to the original Hebrew than the English “Mary” or Latin “Maria,” though the Aramaic is not much different as it only adds “am” to “Mary.”

Furthermore, the original definition of the name has been taken by many scholars and saints to have great symbolism.

Some biblical scholars have seen in it the Hebrew words mar (bitter) and yam (sea). This first meaning can refer to Mary’s bitter suffering at the cross and her many tears of sorrow.

Another interpretation of the word mar renders Mary’s name to mean “drop of the sea” and St. Jerome rendered it in Latin as stilla maris, which was later changed to stella (star) maris. This accounts for a popular title for Mary as “Star of the Sea.”

St. Bonaventure took many of these meanings and combined their symbolism, giving each one its own spiritual meaning.

This most holy, sweet and worthy name was eminently fitted to so holy, sweet and worthy a virgin. For Mary means a bitter sea, star of the sea, the illuminated or illuminatrix. Mary is interpreted [as] Lady. Mary is a bitter sea to the demons; to men she is the Star of the sea; to the Angels she is illuminatrix, and to all creatures she is Lady.

It wasn’t a coincidence that God chose a woman named “Myriam,” and did so with the history and meaning in mind.

Read more:
The spiritual meaning of the Virgin Mary’s name

 

Tags:
BibleVirgin Mary
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Place yourself under Mary’s protection with this prayer
  3. Aleteia
    More than 500 Ethiopians Christians have reportedly been murdered …
  4. Matthew Green
    Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become …
  5. J-P Mauro
    The Judean wilderness: Photos of the desert where Jesus resisted …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How incense at Mass might reduce airborne diseases
  7. Edifa
    How to tell if you’re dealing with a pathological …
  8. Redakcja
    She found a baby buried alive. They reunited 20 years later
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.