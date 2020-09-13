Holy Land archaeology on hold during pandemic

Secrets that have lain hidden in the ground for centuries might have to wait a bit longer to be uncovered, as the coronavirus pandemic is putting many archaeological digs in the Holy Land on hold.

American archaeologists are a prominent group doing work in the Holy Land, but travel restrictions and other factors are impeding their work, Christianity Today reported.

Dale Manor, an archaeology and Bible professor emeritus from Harding University in Arkansas, for example, intended to spend this year unearthing a Canaanite shrine located some 20 miles outside Jerusalem, CT said. But the pandemic changed everything.

“For biblical archaeologists, 2020 will be remembered as the summer without digs,” said the newspaper. “Most projects were stopped as the coronavirus spread and international travel was suspended.”

Putting an archaeological excavation on hold does not come without costs, as “there is an increased risk of site deterioration, both from the elements and plundering,” Manor warned.

Other places where the digging has stopped include: