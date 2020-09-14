Louisiana high school students rescue Cross from hurricane-damaged church

Watch the dramatic video of teens raising enormous crucifix.
Bishop Glen John Provost said that all of the diocese’s 39 churches and seven missions suffered some damage.
Financial support and messages of solidarity from outside the diocese have been generous, but there’s also been a lot of pulling together on the part of Catholics in the area. On Saturday, a group of students from St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette carried a heavy crucifix out of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Cameron, Louisiana.
Geplaatst door Lance Strother op Zaterdag 12 september 2020
Bishop Provost, writing on the diocesan website, said that the Shrine of Our Lady Star of the Sea in front of the Cameron church, which was built to commemorate a previous storm, is still standing.
“This beautiful remembrance of previous devastation during Hurricane Audrey will add Hurricane Laura to its list of catastrophes,” Bishop Provost wrote. “Although in the bull’s eye of the storm, the statue still stands, seemingly untouched. It is miraculous! Our Lady is reminding us of her faithful presence and God’s abiding care for us.”
It was a powerful day serving our neighbors in Grand Chenier, Pecan Island, Creole, & Cameron. It was an organically…
Geplaatst door Lance Strother op Zaterdag 12 september 2020
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!