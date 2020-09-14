Aleteia
Novena to Padre Pio: Day 1

PADRE PIO,I ABSOLVE YOU
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Sep 14, 2020
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Sep 14, 2020

You take our weakness to give us your strength.

Padre Pio’s feast is September 23. Let us grow closer to God through the writings and reflections of this great saint.

Name your petition for this novena and then consider the following reflection from St. Pio:

My Jesus, how can we obtain strength from Thee, if we see Thee so weak and crushed? Yes, I understand. Thou hast taken all our weakness upon Thyself. And to give us Thy strength Thou hast become the scape-goat. It is to teach us that we must place our trust only in Thee in the struggles of life, even when it seems as if Heaven were closed to us.

~ Taken from “The Agony of Jesus”

