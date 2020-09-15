12 Quotes from literary greats to help us embrace sorrow

Click here to launch the slideshow

On the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows, we’re called to contemplate the seven key moments in Mary’s life when she experienced pain and suffering — from the Prophecy of Simeon just after the birth of Jesus to her great sorrow of witnessing the death and burial of her son.

While the enormity of her sorrows seems unfathomable, Mary managed to live the life God had planned for her with grace, trust, and faith. It is something we can strive to achieve ourselves, but as these literary greats share, it’s not an easy path. Their words can help us bear our own sorrows as we strive to follow God’s will for our lives.