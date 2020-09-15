Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Philip Kosloski
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
Matthew Green
40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from river after 10 years
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Lifestyle

12 Quotes from literary greats to help us embrace sorrow

grief
YARA NARDI | ITALIAN RED CROSS | AFP
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Sep 15, 2020

As we acknowledge Mary’s suffering, these quotes speak to the deep sorrow that can affect us all.

Click here to launch the slideshow

On the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows, we’re called to contemplate the seven key moments in Mary’s life when she experienced pain and suffering — from the Prophecy of Simeon just after the birth of Jesus to her great sorrow of witnessing the death and burial of her son.

While the enormity of her sorrows seems unfathomable, Mary managed to live the life God had planned for her with grace, trust, and faith. It is something we can strive to achieve ourselves, but as these literary greats share, it’s not an easy path. Their words can help us bear our own sorrows as we strive to follow God’s will for our lives.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
Take refuge in Mary with this prayer — none of this sorrow is new to her
Tags:
Virtue
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
  3. Edifa
    How to tell if you’re dealing with a pathological …
  4. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    Saints who confronted suicidal thoughts
  5. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    RIP: Cardinal who gave JPII last rites and his left hand (What a …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    How to let angels be more involved in your life
  7. Philip Kosloski
    English nun who served the poor moves closer to canonization
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Place yourself under Mary’s protection with this prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.