Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Philip Kosloski
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Matthew Green
40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from river after 10 years
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
V. M. Traverso
The six oldest images of Jesus
Art & Culture

A tour of the Sanctuary of St. Ignatius of Loyola in Spain

Sanctuary of St. Ignatius Of Loyola
Santi Rodriguez | Shutterstock
Share
Print
V. M. Traverso | Sep 16, 2020

The Baroque shrine was built in the 17th century in the birthplace of the founder of the Jesuit Order, in the Basque region of Spain.

Click here to launch the slideshow

St. Ignatius of Loyola, born in 1491 in Azpeitia, a town in the Basque region of Spain, is one of the most important Spanish saints of Catholicism. In addition to founding the Society of Jesus, St. Ignatius is remembered for his contribution to contemplative prayer through his Spiritual Exercises, a series of prayers, meditations and mental exercises published in 1548. 

Read more:
5 Things you didn’t know about Ignatius of Loyola

Today, the birthplace of St. Ignatius is home to one of the most stunning Baroque cathedrals of Europe, overlooking a pristine valley in the Basque province of Gipuzkoa. 

The Sanctuary of Loyola was begun in the 17th century, and construction continued until the 20th century. Here is a virtual gallery of one of the most important Catholic sites of Spain.

Launch the slideshow

 

 

Tags:
Catholic historySaintsSpain
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Short prayers to say in front of a crucifix
  4. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    Saints who confronted suicidal thoughts
  5. Philip Kosloski
    English nun who served the poor moves closer to canonization
  6. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    RIP: Cardinal who gave JPII last rites and his left hand (What a …
  7. Edifa
    How to tell if you’re dealing with a pathological …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Place yourself under Mary’s protection with this prayer
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.