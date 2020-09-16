Novena to Padre Pio: Day 3

The weapon of prayer has helped you conquer … may I follow your example.
Name your petition for this novena and then consider the following reflection from St. Pio:
But look! Jesus raises Himself from the ground, strong, invincible as a lion in battle; behold now that Jesus, Who longingly had desired this banquet of blood, “with desire have I desired,” He shakes the disarray from His noble head, wipes the Bloody Sweat from His face, and resolutely goes towards the entrance of the Garden.
Where art Thou going, Jesus? Art Thou not that Jesus I saw languishing in Thy soul, a prey to terror, fatigue, fear, discouragement, desolation? Whom I saw trembling, crushed under the immense weight of the evils which were about to overcome Thee?
Where art Thou going now so ready, so resolute, so full of courage? To whom art Thou exposing Thyself ?
Oh! I hear it! The weapon of prayer has helped Me conquer, and the spirit has subjected the weakness of nature to itself. In prayer have I obtained strength and now I can face everything. Follow My example and deal with Heaven with the same confidence as I have done.
~ Taken from “The Agony of Jesus”
