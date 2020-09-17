Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Philip Kosloski
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
Matthew Green
40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from river after 10 years
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Philip Kosloski
How many archangels are in the Bible?
Lifestyle

9 Names for autumn babies that are rich in spiritual and seasonal meaning

NEWBORN
Shutterstock | Ahturner
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Sep 17, 2020

The list includes some unusual but strong names for a baby born at this beautiful time of year.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Fall is a strange season: we might associate it with a sort of finality as trees lose their leaves and we’re left with bare branches Yet, there’s also a feeling of life as the air grows crisp and we harvest crops that will sustain us over the winter months. For any parent welcoming a child this fall, you might want to choose a name that reflects the enthusiasm we feel for life and the sense of gratitude we often have at this time of year.

While there are many unusual and descriptive names that sum up the season beautifully, we found some that have a touch of autumn as well as some spiritual meaning. For those who don’t know their baby’s gender, we have options for both, but be prepared … they’re not the usual names you often see today.

Launch the slideshow
Read more:
3 Things to remember when you’re up in the night with your baby

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Baby names
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Short prayers to say in front of a crucifix
  4. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    Saints who confronted suicidal thoughts
  5. Philip Kosloski
    English nun who served the poor moves closer to canonization
  6. J-P Mauro
    Dominican seminarians reach a large audience teaching chant on …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    RIP: Cardinal who gave JPII last rites and his left hand (What a …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How the Virgin Mary can help you endure any suffering
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.