Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Philip Kosloski
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
Matthew Green
40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from river after 10 years
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Philip Kosloski
How many archangels are in the Bible?
Spirituality

Why is St. Florian the patron saint of firefighters?

SAINT Florian
Zvonimir Atletic | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 17, 2020

The Roman soldier has many legends and miracles associated with him that feature him extinguishing fires.

For many centuries firefighters around the world have invoked the supernatural aid of St. Florian, patron of firefighters. In fact, International Firefighters’ Day is celebrated annually on May 4, the feast day of St. Florian.

How did he become associated with firefighters?

St. Florian was a Roman solider in the 3rd century who was reportedly in charge of a special group of firefighting soldiers. This fact is difficult to trace, but what appears to be more plausible is that he was associated with a particular miracle. According to the 19th-century book Sacred and Legendary Art, this involved his swift action to douse the flames threatening a city.

 He was a native of Enns, in Lower Austria, and worked many miracles: among others he is said to have extinguished a conflagration by throwing a pitcher-full of water over the flames.

Furthermore, according to the early 20th-century book Notes and Queries, Florian was also credited with a similar miracle through his heavenly intercession.

His connection with the suppression and prevention of fires is not very clear, but it is said that on one occasion a [man] fell into his fire, and was saved by invoking the saint. This incident is the subject of one of the fifteen pictures with which the abbey church of St. Florian is decorated.

There exists even a special litany to St. Florian that invokes his intercession against fires.

Whatever the exact origins of this association might have been, throughout the Middle Ages and into the present day St. Florian has been called upon in time of need by firefighters and many miracles have occurred.

Read more:
5 Ways to prevent a house fire
Read more:
Why the Holy Spirit appeared as fire

 

Tags:
Saints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
  3. Philip Kosloski
    Short prayers to say in front of a crucifix
  4. Meg Hunter-Kilmer
    Saints who confronted suicidal thoughts
  5. Philip Kosloski
    English nun who served the poor moves closer to canonization
  6. J-P Mauro
    Dominican seminarians reach a large audience teaching chant on …
  7. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    RIP: Cardinal who gave JPII last rites and his left hand (What a …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    How the Virgin Mary can help you endure any suffering
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.