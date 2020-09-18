Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Philip Kosloski
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
Matthew Green
40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from river after 10 years
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Philip Kosloski
How many archangels are in the Bible?
Spirituality

Are you a klutz? St. Joseph of Cupertino is your saint!

Joseph of Cupertino
Ludovico Mazzanti | Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Sep 18, 2020

St. Joseph of Cupertino was known to drop dishes, break pots and get into other blunders around the monastery.

Click here to launch the slideshow

While much is written about St. Joseph of Cupertino’s supernatural ability to levitate, outside of the chapel he was more prone to being a klutz.

He possessed an innocent and simple soul, but was not graceful in the kitchen. In many ways his simplicity made him childlike, not entirely aware of his surroundings.

Angelo Pastrovicchi relates this side of the saint’s life in his book, St. Joseph of Cupertino.

He was employed in the kitchen and refectory, but displayed a woeful lack of ability. At times he could not distinguish wheat bread from rye bread, often he broke dishes by letting them fall, upset pots in putting wood on the fire and committed other blunders of a similar nature.

Pastrovicchi explains that, “Some have ascribed this awkwardness to a defect of sight.” He could have also been born with an intellectual disability that would have been diagnosed differently in today’s medical environment.

Whatever the case is, many of us can relate to the experience of being a clumsy person, always getting into trouble for our inattentiveness.

The example of St. Joseph of Cupertino shows to us what truly matters in life. He may have not been perfect or graceful in his actions, but he possessed a truly simple soul, deeply in love with God.

It was his simplicity and humility that allowed God to work many miracles that astonished everyone. He never sought attention, fame or fortune. All he wanted was to serve God in the silence of his heart.

His example is inspiring and gives us hope, especially when it may seem that we can’t get anything right!

6 Saints who could fly
Launch the slideshow
Read more:
St. Gregory shows us that even saints can make mistakes
Tags:
SaintsSpiritual Life
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Short prayers to say in front of a crucifix
  3. J-P Mauro
    Dominican seminarians reach a large audience teaching chant on …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    How the Virgin Mary can help you endure any suffering
  5. Philip Kosloski
    What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
  6. Philip Kosloski
    English nun who served the poor moves closer to canonization
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Why the shortest prayers can often be the best prayers
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.