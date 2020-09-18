Brave teen saves mom and her 3 kids from burning car

Click here to launch the slideshow

If you saw a car on fire you’d be advised to get away from it pretty fast. Yet one 18-year-old from Connecticut, Justin Gavin, did the complete opposite. As he was walking down the street, he spotted a woman driving down the road in a small SUV that was in flames. He forgot his own safety and ran straight to help her.

The Waterbury Police Department had already received numerous calls to report that a woman was trapped in her car that was on fire. While other cars were busy honking their horns, the teen tried to get her attention:

“I’m yelling Stop the car! Your car is on fire! Your car is on fire!” he explained to CNN. The mom couldn’t actually stop the car, so Gavin took to his heels and ran after her. “I just felt like if I was in that situation, I would want somebody to help me out,” he shared. “I guess my instincts took over.”

He got to the car in just the nick of time and managed to help get the mom and then her three children, aged 9, 4, and a one-year-old (who was in a car seat to complicate the rescue), to safety just as the car became engulfed in flames.

The young hero felt under pressure as he was anxious that he wouldn’t get everybody out in time. Thankfully his speedy actions meant everybody was safe and sound.

The police department honored Gavin by rewarding him with a challenge coin. “I hope that when you have that coin it just reminds you of this day and you can reflect back on all the good that came out of this for you and that family that you saved,” Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said to a smiling Gavin.

While the teen has a new appreciation for life, his courageous act and willingness to put others before himself is an inspirational example for both young and old.

