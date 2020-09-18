Novena to Padre Pio: Day 5

Long live Jesus! Your wounds are my merits!
Name your petition for this novena and then consider the following reflection from St. Pio:
I spent a terrible night, the night before last. Those Cossacks [the saint’s nickname for Satan] did nothing but strike me continually from towards 10 o’clock, when I went to bed, until 5 o’clock in the morning. They put many diabolical suggestions before me: thoughts of desperation, of a lack of trust in God. But long live Jesus! I protected myself by saying again and again to Jesus: ‘vulnera tua, merita mea‘ [your wounds are my merits].
~ From Words of Light
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!