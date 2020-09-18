Novena to Padre Pio: Day 5

Padre Pio’s feast is September 23. Let us grow closer to God through the writings and reflections of this great saint.

Name your petition for this novena and then consider the following reflection from St. Pio:

I spent a terrible night, the night before last. Those Cossacks [the saint’s nickname for Satan] did nothing but strike me continually from towards 10 o’clock, when I went to bed, until 5 o’clock in the morning. They put many diabolical suggestions before me: thoughts of desperation, of a lack of trust in God. But long live Jesus! I protected myself by saying again and again to Jesus: ‘vulnera tua, merita mea‘ [your wounds are my merits].

~ From Words of Light