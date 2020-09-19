Aleteia
Church

Novena to Padre Pio: Day 6

Kathleen N. Hattrup | Sep 19, 2020

I cannot not abandon myself to this sweetness …

Padre Pio’s feast is September 23. Let us grow closer to God through the writings and reflections of this great saint.

Name your petition for this novena and then consider the following reflection from St. Pio:

There are moments in which the severity of Jesus comes to mind and I find myself becoming distressed. Then I set myself to consider his loving kindness and I am completely consoled. I cannot not abandon myself to this sweetness, this happiness …

What is it, Father, that I feel? I have such confidence in Jesus, that even if I were to see hell open up beneath my feet and find myself on the edge of the abyss, I would not lose faith, I would not despair; I would place my trust in him. Such is the confidence that his gentleness inspires in me.

~ Taken from Words of Light

