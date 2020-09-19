Novena to Padre Pio: Day 6

I cannot not abandon myself to this sweetness …
Name your petition for this novena and then consider the following reflection from St. Pio:
There are moments in which the severity of Jesus comes to mind and I find myself becoming distressed. Then I set myself to consider his loving kindness and I am completely consoled. I cannot not abandon myself to this sweetness, this happiness …
What is it, Father, that I feel? I have such confidence in Jesus, that even if I were to see hell open up beneath my feet and find myself on the edge of the abyss, I would not lose faith, I would not despair; I would place my trust in him. Such is the confidence that his gentleness inspires in me.
~ Taken from Words of Light
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!