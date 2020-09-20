Aleteia
3 Fun activities this fall for guys

Theresa Civantos Barber | Sep 20, 2020

Plan time with friends before it gets too cold for outdoor gatherings, and enjoy the wonder of God’s creation.

Now that fall is here, plan to enjoy the season fully with these 3 enjoyable activities for your leisure time. They’ll leave you refreshed and ready to face any challenge!

1
Drive or hike to see fall foliage

The gorgeous colors are part of what make this season so great, so plan to hit the trails in a state park or forest preserve near you and admire God’s creation. This would be especially appropriate on the feast of St. Francis on October 4, since he was known for his love of the natural world.

Fall is also a great time of year for a camping or backpacking trip, since the cooler weather makes for comfortable conditions (and hopefully no mosquitoes!).

Not the outdoorsy type? Plan a drive through a forested area so you can wonder at all the beauty, preferably with a pumpkin spice latte in hand!

Read more:
How to keep your friendships strong after you get married

2
Play a game of backyard football

You might be enjoying watching all the football (and rejoicing that sports are back!), but don’t forget to join in the fun yourself. Tossing around the old pigskin with friends or family is a great way to stay active and build your camaraderie.

3
Host a backyard bonfire guys' night

While the weather is still nice enough for outdoor gatherings, invite your guys over for beers and a bonfire in the backyard. Some good friend time will bring you all some much-needed laughs, and everyone will go home feeling rejuvenated for the week ahead.

Read more:
12 Truths about making lasting friendships from St. John Henry Newman
