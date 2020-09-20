Fr. Rob Galea sings a tender “Amazing Grace” with touching harmonies

Father Rob Galea is back with another musical release from isolation. The incredibly talented priest is joined this time by Maria Legayada , a choral conductor at her church and vocal director of a praise and worship group called PS 98 (Psalm 98)

We are not exactly sure how the two met, but as they both performed at World Youth Days in Sydney and Madrid, it’s a safe bet that they’ve known each other for quite some time. If so, then they should both be reprimanded for waiting so long to sing together, because the two have been sitting on a great musical partnership that is destined for success.

This arrangement is wonderful in the way it builds. Opening as a quiet hymn set to softly droning cellos, it really picks up once the two harmonize with each other. Legayada provides several layers of backup vocals, which caught us by surprise, but also filled out the sound to give it a unique sound that nearly demanded multiple listens.

This is one of Fr. Rob’s most impressive collaborations with another artist. The two vocalists seemed to pair naturally in both style and timbre to produce a charming sound that we would love to hear more of.