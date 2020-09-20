Novena to Padre Pio: Day 7

I can say with certainty that Jesus has never forgotten me
Padre Pio’s feast is September 23. Let us grow closer to God through the writings and reflections of this great saint.
Name your petition for this novena and then consider the following reflection from St. Pio:
I am not frightened; do I not have a Father in Jesus? Is it not true that I will always be his son? I can say with certainty that Jesus has never forgotten me, even when I was far from him. His love has followed me everywhere.
~ From Words of Light
