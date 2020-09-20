Now there’s an online class to teach Catholic politicians to lead according to their faith

Can a Christian political leader remain true to his or her faith in today’s secular world? The International Catholic Legislators Network is offering an online class for political and religious leaders to help them do just that.

The course, “The Virtues Practiced by Great Statesmen Who Changed the World,” examines the lives of three great Christian leaders, St. Thomas More, Dag Hammarskjöld, and St. John Paul II, to illustrate how to lead according to the Beatitudes.

As the Catholic News Agency, reported, the ICLN singled these three leaders out for putting their faith first. “What these remarkable leaders had in common was that they were Christians first, and all else followed from this that constituted their core identity,” according to the course description.

All three leaders, in the course of their work, showed how it is possible to a faithful Christian in a world not unlike today’s secular society:

Sir Thomas More, as Lord High Chancellor of the British Realm, remained faithful to the Church after the King Henry VIII divorced Catherine of Aragon. He was martyred for refusing to recognize the king as the head of the Anglican church.

Dag Hammarskjöld was Secretary General of the United Nations , served as the Secretary General for the United Nations from 1953-1961. He is an example of how one’s Christian faith can be applied to peacemaking.

Before he was pope St. John Paul II worked to help defeat Communism in Poland, and is credited with helping bring about the end of communist rule in Europe.

The 7-session course begins on Thursday, September 24, and, according to the ICLN’s website is for “legislators, leaders in public office and those interested in the essential role of Christians in politics and government.” Register here.