Prayer for all bishops and priests in the Church

It is not easy being a bishop or priest in the Church. These ordained ministers are being constantly pulled in different directions and are under extreme pressure.

One of the best things lay people can do is pray for them, that God will give them strength to persevere in the faith and do what is right.

Here is a brief prayer adapted from the The Catholic prayer book and manual of meditations that can be used to intercede for these ministers of God’s word.

Almighty and everlasting God, by whose Spirit the whole body of the Church is sanctified and governed, mercifully hear our humble supplications for all bishops and priests; that by the gift of your grace, all, in their various appointments, may faithfully serve you and have the strength to be firm witnesses of the Gospel to the world. Amen.