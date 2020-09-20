Prayer for all bishops and priests in the Church

Ask God to give his strength and grace to all bishops and priests serving the Church throughout the world.
One of the best things lay people can do is pray for them, that God will give them strength to persevere in the faith and do what is right.
Here is a brief prayer adapted from the The Catholic prayer book and manual of meditations that can be used to intercede for these ministers of God’s word.
Almighty and everlasting God, by whose Spirit the whole body of the Church is sanctified and governed, mercifully hear our humble supplications for all bishops and priests; that by the gift of your grace, all, in their various appointments, may faithfully serve you and have the strength to be firm witnesses of the Gospel to the world. Amen.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!