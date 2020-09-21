Aleteia
Spirituality

Celebrate any saint’s feast day with this short prayer

Marko Vombergar
Sep 21, 2020

The prayer honors the saint that is celebrated and asks God’s grace to imitate their example.

One of the primary reasons why the Church celebrates saints’ feast days is to show us an example to follow. The Church wants us to remember these men and women who have followed so closely after Jesus Christ, and to imitate their example.

Here is a short prayer adapted from The Catholic prayer book and manual of meditations that can be used on any feast day, calling to mind the specific saint and asking God for help in following their footsteps.

Grant, we ask you, Almighty God, that the examples of your saints may move us to reform our lives, that while we celebrate their feast, we may also imitate their actions. Through our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.

Devotions and FeastsLiturgy
