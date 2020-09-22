Novena to Padre Pio: Day 9

May it please Jesus to hear all the offerings that I am making for you!
Name your petition for this novena and then consider the following reflection from St. Pio:
May Jesus always be the sovereign king of your heart, may he assist you always with his watchful grace, may he make his divine love grow continually in your soul, may he transform you completely into himself, and may he make you holy …
May it please Jesus to hear all the offerings that I am making for you!
May Jesus always watch over you with a benevolent eye, may he be always and in everything your escort, sustainer and guide, and make you worthy always of his love!
~From Words of Light.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!