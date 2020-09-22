Novena to Padre Pio: Day 9

Padre Pio’s feast is September 23. Let us grow closer to God through the writings and reflections of this great saint.

Name your petition for this novena and then consider the following reflection from St. Pio:

May Jesus always be the sovereign king of your heart, may he assist you always with his watchful grace, may he make his divine love grow continually in your soul, may he transform you completely into himself, and may he make you holy … May it please Jesus to hear all the offerings that I am making for you! May Jesus always watch over you with a benevolent eye, may he be always and in everything your escort, sustainer and guide, and make you worthy always of his love! ~From Words of Light.