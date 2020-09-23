John Paul II’s prayer to St. Padre Pio for strength during suffering

At his canonization, St. John Paul II invoked the intercession of Padre Pio and asked for strength to endure any trial.
For the canonization, John Paul II composed a beautiful prayer invoking Padre Pio’s intercession, looking to his heavenly assistance in enduring any trial.
Teach us, we ask you, humility of heart so we may be counted among the little ones of the Gospel, to whom the Father promised to reveal the mysteries of his Kingdom.
Help us to pray without ceasing, certain that God knows what we need even before we ask him.
Obtain for us the eyes of faith that will be able to recognize right away in the poor and suffering the face of Jesus.
Sustain us in the hour of the combat and of the trial and, if we fall, make us experience the joy of the sacrament of forgiveness.
Grant us your tender devotion to Mary, the Mother of Jesus and our Mother.
Accompany us on our earthly pilgrimage toward the blessed homeland, where we hope to arrive in order to contemplate forever the glory of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.
Amen.
