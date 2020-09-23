Take a tour of the beautiful mosaics of Ravenna, Italy

The former capital of the Holy Roman Empire is a treasure trove of stunning mosaics, including outstanding Byzantine-era Christian examples.
Click here to launch the slideshow
The city of Ravenna, in Italy’s north-east region of Emilia Romagna, served as the capital of the Holy Roman Empire between 402 until 476. Today, Ravenna is celebrated for its abundance of Christian art, and its mosaics in particular. Between the 5th and 6th centuries, the most skilled mosaic artists flocked to Ravenna to craft stunning murals made with this technique.
Travelers to Ravenna would be wise to take a tour of what is one of the most outstanding collections of Byzantine-era mosaics. Here is a gallery of the most beautiful mosaics of Ravenna:
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now!