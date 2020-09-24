10 Quotes from Scripture to inspire parents as the primary educators of their children

As tired parents try to stay motivated and help their kids, we look to the Bible for a little encouragement.
Click here to launch the slideshow
Many parents at the moment are struggling … with their child’s distance education, or homeschooling, or complying with so many restrictions and rules at school, or just the transition to back-to-school more generally and the fact that COVID-19 is still presenting us with many challenges.
To give parents a little boost in their vocation as overseers of their children’s education — as well as in the battle to keep their sanity — here’s a look at what the Bible has to say about instructing our kids. These inspired words can help us remember that instructing our children — whatever form that takes — is important to their development and happiness, setting them up to become mature and wise adults.
Support Aleteia!
If you’re reading this article, it’s thanks to the generosity of people like you, who have made Aleteia possible.
Here are some numbers:
- 20 million users around the world read Aleteia.org every month
- Aleteia is published every day in eight languages: English, French, Arabic, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Polish, and Slovenian
- Each month, readers view more than 50 million pages
- Nearly 4 million people follow Aleteia on social media
- Each month, we publish 2,450 articles and around 40 videos
- We have 60 full time staff and approximately 400 collaborators (writers, translators, photographers, etc.)
As you can imagine, these numbers represent a lot of work. We need you.
Support Aleteia with as little as $1. It only takes a minute. Thank you!
Donate now!