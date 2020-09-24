Ask St. Joseph to protect the Church during adversity

When the Church is going through hard times, ask St. Joseph for help and protection.
In a particular way, St. Joseph is a perfect intercessor during times of trial. His presence can help preserve unity within the Church and bring peace during difficulties.
Here is a prayer from My Prayer Book that encapsulates all of these sentiments and cries out to St. Joseph for help.
O most watchful Guardian of the Divine Family, defend the Church. Ward off from us every contagion of error and corrupting influence. O our most mighty Protector, look favorably upon us and from heaven assist us in this our struggle with the power of darkness; and, as once you rescued the Child Jesus from deadly peril, so now protect God’s holy Church from the snares of the enemy and from all adversity. Shield, too, each one of us by your constant protection, so that, supported by your example and your aid, we may be able to live virtuously, to die holily, and to obtain eternal happiness in heaven. Amen.
