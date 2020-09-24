Ask St. Joseph to protect the Church during adversity

It is fitting that St. Joseph is the patron of the Universal Church, as he was given the weighty task of ensuring the safety of the Virgin Mary and the Child Jesus. He was successful in protecting them from danger, and now he has been entrusted with the care of the Church, watching over it in a similar way.

In a particular way, St. Joseph is a perfect intercessor during times of trial. His presence can help preserve unity within the Church and bring peace during difficulties.

Here is a prayer from My Prayer Book that encapsulates all of these sentiments and cries out to St. Joseph for help.