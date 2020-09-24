Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Dolors Massot and Matthew Green
Nigerian boy whose video went viral while dancing in the rain gets ballet scholarship
Philip Kosloski
Protect your family with this prayer to the Archangels
Philip Kosloski
What was the Virgin Mary’s real name?
Matthew Green
40-foot sculpture of Mary, blessed by John Paul II, emerges from river after 10 years
Matthew Green
Woman told to abort refuses; gives birth to twins who become priests
Aleteia
The longest lasting marriage in the world
Church

Bishops urge Trump administration to stop federal executions

ABOLISH DEATH PENALTY
SCOTT OLSON | GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA | AFP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Sep 24, 2020

In 3 months, more executions than in any year for the last century.

The US bishops are asking the Trump administration to stop federal executions. In a statement released September 22, the prelates note both the high number of executions, and the biblically founded mandate to end the death penalty.

In the last 60 years, before the Trump administration restarted federal executions, there were only four federal executions. Since July, there have been five, which is already more federal executions than were carried out in any year in the last century.

There are two more federal executions scheduled this week. {Note: One of those has already been carried out: William Emmett LeCroy, 50, was pronounced dead at 9:06 p.m. ET on the day the statement was released. The other is scheduled for September 24.}

After the first murder recorded in the Bible, God did not end Cain’s life, but rather preserved it, warning others not to kill Cain (Gn. 4:15). As the Church, we must give concrete help to victims of violence, and we must encourage the rehabilitation and restoration of those who commit violence.

DEATH ROW INMATE
Read more:
Did the Church change its teaching on the death penalty?

Accountability and legitimate punishment are a part of this process. Responsibility for harm is necessary if healing is to occur and can be instrumental in protecting society, but executions are completely unnecessary and unacceptable, as Popes St. John Paul II, Benedict XVI, and Francis have all articulated.

We say to President Trump and Attorney General Barr: Enough. Stop these executions.

The statement was released by Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, and Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City in Kansas, chairman of the Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

Read more:
Most Americans now oppose death penalty for murder

For additional USCCB statements and resources on the death penalty and the recent resumption of federal executions:

  • In July of 2019, Bishop Frank J. Dewane, then-chairman of the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, called on the administration to abandon plans to resume federal executions. 
  • In October 2019, Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop Wilton D. Gregory, and Bishop Frank J. Dewane participated in a roundtable discussion for the World Day Against the Death Penalty.
  • Archbishop Coakley, Archbishop Gregory, and Bishop Dewane co-authored an op-ed in America Magazine in December 2019. 
  • The USCCB restated its opposition to the death penalty in an amicus curiae brief in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court in January 2020.  
  • Archbishop Coakley called on Attorney General Barr and President Trump to reverse course on the executions after the Supreme Court declined to hear the appeals of the death row inmates in June 2020.
  • Archbishop Coakley and Archbishop Naumann issued a statement in August 2020 urging the administration to stop the executions. 
  • A USCCB action alert continues to allow Catholics to raise their voices in opposition to the death penalty. 
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    The prayer John Paul II’s dad taught him, that he prayed …
  3. Sarah Robsdottir
    Mother Teresa’s simple (really simple!) trick for becoming …
  4. Aleteia
    The longest lasting marriage in the world
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Padre Pio’s favorite prayer of petition
  6. Cerith Gardiner
    12 Powerful quotes from Padre Pio you need in your life today
  7. Marzena Devoud
    These words of wisdom from St. Francis are startlingly relevant …
  8. Matthew Green
    Charming 9-year-old schoolgirl teaches elderly street vendor to …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.